Hyderabad: World Cancer Day is observed on February 4th to spread awareness about cancer and the prejudices associated with the disease.

Cancer arises when the body's regular control mechanism fails, causing old cells to multiply uncontrollably to generate new, abnormal cells. These additional cells, which travel to other parts of the body, can combine to form a mass of tissue known as a tumour. Despite advancements in medicine and treatments, it still remains one of the leading causes of death globally.

However, there is a growing trend among celebrities to use their social media platforms and social status to raise awareness about cancer and its impact on people's lives. World Cancer Day is observed to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. Here are some celebrities who have helped to raise awareness about cancer.

Manisha Koirala:

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala battled ovarian cancer and has also written a memoir about her journey of overcoming cancer called 'Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life'. The actor shared pictures of her journey on social media which was inspirational for a lot of people battling cancer, around the world. In one of her social media posts, she shared a collage in which she was lying on a hospital bed in the first picture and standing surrounded by snow-capped mountains in the second.

Sonali Bendre:

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and was treated in New York. She has now become a great advocate for cancer awareness, using her social status to share her personal story, encourage people to get regular check-ups, and educate themselves on the risks and symptoms of cancer.

Tahira Kashyap:

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap, the author-turned-director and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She did not hide her cancer diagnosis from the world, instead, she decided to artistically document her cancer experience on social media platforms to inspire other women around the world.

Yuvraj Singh:

Yuvraj Singh

The former Indian cricketer was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and underwent treatment in the United States. Yuvraj has since become a strong advocate for cancer awareness and has encouraged people to get checked regularly and educate themselves about the risks and symptoms of cancer.

Lisa Ray:

Lisa Ray

Lisa has inspired many people with her courageous battle against cancer. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in 2009, and underwent a gruelling course of treatment. Despite the challenges she faced, Lisa has since become a strong advocate for cancer awareness through her inspiring journey.