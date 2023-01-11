Hyderabad: The year 2023 started on a great note for Indians as SS Rajamouli's RRR registered a remarkable victory at the 80th edition of Golden Globe Awards on Monday. The joy of Naatu Naatu winning Golden Globes is clearly visible on social media as celebrities are pouring in congratulatory messages for team RRR.

Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's father, reacted ecstatically to the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu. He took to Twitter to say: "What a Phenomenal Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu."

Even as congratulatory tweets poured in, the words of the revered Rolling Stone magazine suddenly took on a whole new meaning: "RRR is the best -- and most revolutionary -- blockbuster of 2022.." it said. And specifically about Naatu Naatu, it said: "... the dance sequence feels like a Gene Kelly number dialled up to superhuman levels."

Music composer AR Rahman, who was the first Indian to win a Golden Globe in Best Score category for the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire, congratulated the team of RRR for bringing home the 80th Golden Globe award for the song Naatu Naatu.

Rahman took to Instagram, where he shared a clip of Jenna Ortega announcing Naatu Naatu as the winner in the Best Original Song in Motion Picture category. He also tweeted: "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!"

RRR star Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to express love for the team. She shared a post from RRR film's Instagram handle with multiple red heart emojis.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Golden Globes for Naatu Naatu

Jr NTR also took to Twitter to congratulate Keeravaani. "Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... @mmkeeravaani."

Ponniyin Selvan: I star Jayam Ravi also congratulated team RRR. "What a proud moment for Indian cinema! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Garu and the entire team of #RRRMovie 👏🏼👏🏼 #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes2023 Bring home the Oscars next 👍🏼👍🏼," he tweeted.

Huma Qureshi also took to social media to celebrate Naatu Naatu Golden Globes wins. She took to Twitter and wrote, "Anddddd it begins… #NaatuNaatu #RRR yaaay 🇮🇳 #GoldenGlobes2023 @ssrajamouli @Shobu_ @ssk1122 @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999."

Naatu Naatu was in competition with Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

To receive the honour was music composer M.M. Keeravani, who was accompanied by his wife Srivalli. He dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.