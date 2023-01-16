Hyderabad: Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's film 'RRR' lost the Best Visual Effects award to James Camron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. According to 'Variety', 'Avatar: The Way of Water' by Cameron took home the Best Visual Effects honour. Others nominated in the category included "The Batman", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "RRR" and "Top Gun: Maverick".

'RRR' clinched the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Best Song trophy at the award event held here. 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar and the second instalment in the Avatar film series. Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in an additional role.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement. In the film, Na'viJake Sully (Worthington) and his family, under renewed human threat, seek refuge with the Metkayina clan of Pandora. Helmed by James Cameron, the 'Avatar' sequel has now crossed the 1 billion USD mark at the global box office, taking just 14 days to get there. With this, the James Cameron film has created a record for crossing this coveted milestone faster than any other movie released in 2022.

As per Variety, only three films grossed more than 1 billion USD this year. Other than the 'Avatar' sequel, the list includes 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jurassic World Dominion', which reached the milestone in 31 days and more than four months, respectively. 'The Way of Water' is the fastest to gross this amount since 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.