Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt welcomed baby girl with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor on November 6. The new mommy took to social media to announce the arrival of her baby and called the little on "magical girl."

Alia and Ranbir on Sunday welcomed their first child, a healthy girl, into this world. Earlier in the day, they were seen arriving at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. The news of Ranbir-Alia becoming proud parents to a baby girl broke the internet even before the parents announced it on social media.

Sharing the good news, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture of lion family. Along with the image, Alia wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is." The actor further wrote, "We are officially bursting with love. Blessed and obsessed parents!" She concluded the post with "Love. Love. Love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot on April 14 at an intimate ceremony and only recently, Alia had her baby shower with friends and family members. The couple have had a successful year with Gangubai Kathiawadi sealing Alia's well-deserved reputation as a talented actress and Brahmastra reviving Ranbir's flagging career graph. Alia also made news because of her Hollywood foray with the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone, set to be released in 2023,

The newborn child will therefore truly be the crowning glory for an eventful year for the couple. In June, Alia took the world by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her Instagram handle. She has also launched a line of maternity wear named Edamama.