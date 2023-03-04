Hyderabad: RRR fever continues as South Korean pop singer Jungkook approves of the song during his Weverse Live session on Thursday. Indian fans were in for a massive surprise as the youngest member of the all-boys band BTS vibed to Naatu Naatu, a peppy song from the chartbuster movie RRR. With his huge popularity in India, his liking of Indian culture and songs has made him now even more relatable.

Fans can't keep calm as this was an unexpected move from the K-pop artist. Naatu Naatu being played by one of the leading South Korean singers is proof of the fact that Naatu Naatu has truly become a global phenomenon. During the live session, Jungkook asked his fans, "do you know this song?"

The BTS singer then went on to say that he recently watched the movie RRR, and that the song was just so much fun. Reacting to the video posted online of the pop singer vibing to Naatu Naatu, RRR team on its official Instagram handle shared the video and captioned it as: UNGKOOK..It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea.#RRRMovie.

Soon after the video was uploaded, fans took to the comment section and expressed their excitement about their favourite singer grooving to Naatu Naatu. A user wrote, "made my day....atlast one kpop idol recognised indian music." Another user wrote, "Telugu BTS Armies we won ...Hip Hip hurray to RRR Team."

"Thanks for this wonderful song! this means so much to Indian BTS fans! I am sure all the Indian fans lost their senses when he played this," commented a social media user on the video dropped by RRR. Naatu Naatu has become a global craze and is in the run-up to the 95th academy awards for the best original score.

