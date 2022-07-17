Hyderabad (Telangana): And the wait is finally over! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer romantic track Kesariya from Brahmastra is out now. The just released song features the lead cast of Brahmāstra, Alia and Ranbir romancing each other. The music video was shot in Varanasi in March.

Composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh, the track is a magnificent treat to the ears. The Telugu and Tamil is sung by Sid Sriram. Prior to Alia and Ranbir's wedding on April 14, the Brahmastra team shared the teaser of the song. Ever since then, the hype around Kesariya has witnessed upward trends.

Earlier, Ayan shared his excitement about the song via his Instagram post. He posted a video from the song, featuring fan reactions, and shared that they initially wanted the first song from the film to be around Shiva (Ranbir's character). But there was so much warmth for the Kesariya teaser, that the makers decided to put it out first.

Brahmastra is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe, the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world. Mukerji stressed that it is not a superhero film but a fantasy version of the director trying to write his "modern version" of something from a myth.

The film will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.