Mumbai (Maharashtra): Even before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part 1 has hit the screens, the second installment of the film is making a buzz with the rumours that star couple Ranveer Singh and his actor wife Deepika Padukone would headline the cast, along with the Part 1 pair.

A source close to the project told a webloid that Brahmastra Part 2 will bring DeepVeer and RaLia together. "No doubt, it will be a casting coup if Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are in one film! However, it will be important to maintain that each has integral parts. As for their roles, Alia and Ranbir will be seen as their respective characters from Part 1, and will have stories that run parallel to each other," the source said.

The source according to the portal added that "filmmaker Ayan Mukherji is making a big ticket franchise that will be interlinked and actors will be seen playing cameos at the end of the film, just like we see in Marvel movies".

Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe, the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, has been produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The film is set to debut in theatres on September 9, 2022 across 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is presented by S. S. Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.