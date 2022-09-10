Hyderabad (Telangana): Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated movie Brahmastra hit big screens on September 9. According to the makers, the film has managed to do gross business of Rs 75 crore on its opening day worldwide. Even before the opening day numbers were out, reports of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film inviting huge loss to theater chains started doing rounds of the webloids.

Reports of Brahmastra wiping out over Rs 800 crore wealth of PVR and Inox investors went viral a day prior to film's release. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri even took to their social media handles to share the reports on Brahmastra causing Rs 800 cr loss to PVR and Inox.

Vivek Agnihotri tweet on Brahmastra

The makers have remained silent on the claims of inviting troubles for the multiplex giants. But, Kamal Gianchandani, who is the CEO of PVR took to Twitter to put speculations to rest. Taking to social media Kamal said that the claims of the Brahmastra deal burning a hole in their pockets are completely "false."

"It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO for #Bramhastra on day 1," wrote Kamal on Twitter. Gianchandani further shared that PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months.

READ | Brahmastra worldwide collection on day 1: The makers claim staggering numbers

Meanwhile, Brahmastra's opening day numbers gave hope to distributors and exhibitors. Going by the opening day business, the Rs 410-crore movie seems to break into the Rs 100-crore club at the end of its first weekend, but its big test will be Monday as reviews are not just as great hence word of mouth will play a crucial role in pulling the audience to cinema halls.