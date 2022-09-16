Mumbai (Maharashtra): Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has earned Rs 300 crore in gross box office collection worldwide in the first week of its release, the makers announced on Friday. The netizens, however, are in disbelief. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, "Brahmastra" had collected Rs 75 crore globally in gross figures on its opening day.

In a media statement, Star Studios and Dharma Productions shared an update on the box office numbers of the film. "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to bring unprecedented joy to the film industry, theatre owners and audiences with a roaring week one of Rs 300 cr GBOC worldwide," the makers said in a media statement.

"The big screen entertainer is seeing housefull theatres across the country and worldwide, bringing in much-needed respite for the Hindi Film Industry," they added.

If Brahmastra response on social media is anything to go by, the makers of Brahmastra are being accused of sharing inflated figures to convince movie lovers that they thronged the cinemas when apparently they had not. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri even took to their social media handles to share the reports on Brahmastra causing Rs 800 cr loss to PVR and Inox.

Soon after the banner shared first week numbers on social media, netizens expressed their disbelief saying "Only Karan Johar is in theaters." Many even called it "worst movie" with "pathetic dialogues." Accusing makers of sharing inflated numbers, a user wrote, "No one is watching the film and from where do you guys bring new figures every day? God bless may your film earn 1000 crores like this. There is a limit to the spread of lies."

Brahmastra is said to be the costliest Hindi film with a budget pegged at over Rs 400 crore. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by RRR director S S Rajamouli.