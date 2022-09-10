Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project Brahmastra hit the big screens on September 9. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles has recorded a thunderous opening. Brahmastra surpassed RRR opening day numbers with collections coming in the range of around Rs 35-36 crore despite releasing on a non-holiday.

Brahmastra did not open to great reviews but the bottled-up anticipation for the film seemingly worked in favour at the box office on day 1. The film which released on 8,913 screens worldwide, (5,019 screens in India, 3,894+ overseas), has minted Rs. 36.50 to 38.50 crores on its opening day, making it the biggest non-holiday release.

Trade website BoxOfficeIndia.com has shared Brahmastra Day 1 business. According to which, the film has earned around Rs 35-36 crore on opening day. The film has also beat the opening day figures of Ranbir's highest opening so far, Sanju, which collected Rs 34.75.

While Brahmastra Day 1 business numbers are impressive, the film is said to have lacked spark. The first weekend will be crucial as reviews and word of mouth is not strong. Made on the budget of Rs 410 crores, Brahmastar is the most expensive film in Hindi cinema so far. The record was earlier held by Thugs of Hindostan which was produced by Yash Raj Films on a lavish budget of Rs 310 crore.

READ | Brahmastra public review: Watch what audience has to say about Ayan Mukerji's ambitious film

Brahmastra also faced backlash on social media. After plaguing films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, and Raksha Bandhan, the trolls and boycott trend was back right ahead of the release of Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a joint production of Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.