Hyderabad (Telangana): Not only fans, the makers of Brahmastra are also not untouched by the frenzy around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Ahead of the reported wedding of Ranbir-Alia, the makers of Brahmastra have released Love Poster of the couple who is said to be tying the knot soon. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has added oodles of excitement to Ranbir-Alia wedding as he dropped a romantic poster of the couple along with a teaser of the first song from the film, Kesariya.

On Sunday, Ayan took to social media to share a poster of Brahmastra featuring the film's leading pair Ranbir and Alia. Revealing why he called the latest promotional image from the film "Love Poster," Ayan wrote, "Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be…Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster!"

Hinting at Ranbir-Alia's highly anticipated wedding, Ayan further wrote, "The Time feels Right for it…There is some extra love in the air these days ! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra! 💥 #happytimes #kesariya #brahmastra."

Ayan's words have apparently melted Alia's heart. Reacting to his post, Alia commented, "Ummmm caption ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." For unversed, Ayan is among Ranbir's closest friends. Ayan kickstarted his career as a director with Wake Up Sid in 2009 and delivered successful film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. Both his films starred Ranbir in the lead. Brahmastra, which is apparently set in two timeframes, will mark his third collaboration with Ranbir. The main story is set in present times where Shiva, a young man with superpowers travels 3000 years back in time to learn about weapons like Brahmastra in order to fulfill a mission.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.