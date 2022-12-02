New Delhi [India]: Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who is known as one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Industry has continued to charm millions of hearts with his stellar acting performances in films over the years. Whether it's portraying the character of a professor who steadfastly adheres to an unusual manner of teaching or a doctor J.C Asthana, Boman has played each role perfectly. As the actor turns 63 today, let's have a look at the top 5 memorable roles that he has portrayed on screen.

Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus in '3 Idiots'

Boman's performance in this 2009 Hindi comedy-drama film was widely appreciated by the general public. He played the part of a college director who adheres to an outdated teaching technique. His character initially had a lot of negative hues, but towards the film's conclusion, he eventually reforms himself.

DCP D'Silva and Vardhaan in 'Don' franchise

In Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Don' and 'Don 2' Boman's versatility was clearly on display with the way he pulled off playing two different characters, firstly as DCP D'Silva, a masquerading police officer and then Vardhaan, a dangerous criminal.

Dr Asthana and Lucky Singh in 'Munna Bhai' franchise

Even though both were completely different characters, the actor shined equally well as Dr Asthana and Lucky Singh in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' respectively. While playing the former, his habit of laughing during a difficult situation and his portrayal of the latter as a cunning yet protective father, had a space of their own in the films.

Khurrana in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'

Boman played the role of Khurrana, a potbellied Delhi businessman who plays games with the commoners. We loved to see the actor play this mean and comedy version which no one else would have played better.

Advocate Rajpal in 'Jolly LLB'

Boman played a shrewd lawyer who seeks to win every case by any means necessary. He was so genuine and fierce in his portrayal of a cunning lawyer that a court debate between him and Saurabh Shukla, who played the judge, appeared to be real in one of the moments from the film. (ANI)

