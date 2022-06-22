Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday planted trees in the Ramoji Film City while taking part in the Green India Challenge undertaken by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar. During the event, Khan highlighted the crucial role played by trees in maintaining ecological balance.

Green India Challenge: Bollywood Star Salman khan plants trees at Ramoji Film City

"Trees provide oxygen for human survival. It is our responsibility to protect the environment. This Green India Challenge is a crucial program for future generations. Everyone should take part in it and contribute to the cause of happiness," said Khan. He planted trees at the Adventure Campus in Ramoji Film City. He arrived at the Ramoji Film City in the morning for the shooting of his latest movie.

Salman was briefed by TRS MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar on the need for participating in the Green India Challenge and the initiatives being taken for planting more trees. The MP said that over 16 crore plants have been planted so far through this Green Challenge which he launched five years ago. Lauding Kumar's initiative Salman urged everyone to participate in the Green India Challenge and contribute to the cause of happiness.