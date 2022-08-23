Hyderabad (Telangana): Swara Bhasker reacted to Boycott Bollywood trend during a recent interview. The actor said that Bollywood is being painted as a dark place brimming with drugs and sex after the unfortunate death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Swara, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, in a recent interview weighed in on the hate being spewed towards Bollywood. Expressing her views, Swara also said that the current trend of cancel culture gathered momentum after untimely demise of Sushant.

"After the unfortunate and tragic suicide of Sushant, Bollywood has been painted as a really dark place, that is only about drugs and alcohol and sex," said Swara Bhasker on Boycott Bollywood trend. The actor also compared Bollywood's current state to that of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I don't know it's kind of a strange comparison but I am reminded of Rahul Gandhi. Everyone kept calling him Pappu, so now everybody believes it. I have met him and he is a perfectly intelligent and articulate man. With Bollywood also, this 'pappufication' has happened," she said.

The actor also shared her views on the North Vs South debate and said she doesn't like any kind of division. "I think that, as artists, as an industry, if films do well at the box office, it's good for everyone. I think it's very silly and petty to divide and celebrate somebody's failure or to feel jealous and envious of somebody else's success," said Swara Bhasker on North Vs South debate.

"We must understand very simply that we are coming out of Covid. It is very devastating, especially for distributors and theater owners, and exhibitors. People, when they talk about films, forget that it's not only the actors. You can dislike an actor and go on about nepotism, but the film industry actually produces jobs. It's giving jobs to people. So I don't actually think that there is anything to celebrate if, you know, (a film fails)," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Swara's upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar will hit theaters on September 16. The film which also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra, narrates the journey of four married friends who set off to Goa seeking solace from their ordinary lives and finding themselves in "an extraordinary adventure."