Lucknow: Bollywood artiste Mithilesh Chaturvedi died of a heart attack while undergoing treatment in Lucknow. His death was confirmed by his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi on social media on Wednesday. On hearing the news of Mithilesh Chaturvedi's passing away, there was a wave of mourning in the Bollywood and Television industry.

In his career, Mithilesh Chaturvedi worked in many commercials and acclaimed Bollywood films. He made a debut in Bollywood with 'Bhai Bhai' in 1997. He had worked in films like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' with Sunny Deol, 'Satya' with Manoj Bajpayee, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ashoka', 'Taal', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Krissh' and 'Ready'. His work in the film 'Koi Mil Gaya' was most appreciated. In this film, he played the role of Hrithik Roshan's computer teacher. In 2020, he appeared in the web series 'Scam 1992'. Mithilesh Chaturvedi was working in a film 'Banchadha'.