It took eight long years for Bhanurekha to become Rekha and for that she credited a film which was released in 1978. Read on to find out which film gave Rekha a real sense of being an actor. After her debut in Sawan Bhadon, Rekha, with her beauty and grace was at no dearth of opportunities as filmmakers from down south and Mumbai were queuing up to sign the dusky beauty in their films.

Rekha in a still from Utsav

A career in films, however, never crossed Rekha's mind even in her wildest of dreams. It is no secret now that Rekha had to enter film industry to save her family from a severe financial crunch. A teenager was pulled out from 9th class to enter filmdom where people around took advantage of her vulnerability.

A still from Sawan Bhadon, Rekha's debut film

In Anjana Safar, Rekha was kissed several times against her wish while doing a romantic scene. Had there been #MeToo phase then and conversations on the importance of consent, and the degree of uncomfortableness that the actor had to go through, she would have dragged film director and co-star for sexual harassment.

Rekha in a still from Khoon Bhari Maang

Incidents like this and many others made Rekha loathe the profession she was already into. Though she went on to become a superstar, it took Rekha almost nine years and nearly 60 films to love what she was doing. Many would think the films like Phool Bane Angaray and revenge saga Khoon Bhari Maang wherein Rekha played an exceptionally strong woman would be the ones that personally affected her. Interestingly, it's the other way round.

The film that changed Rekha's perspective towards cinema was 1978 release Ghar. Helmed by Manik Chatterjee, Ghar revolved around a young married couple who was coping with the aftermath of rape. In the film Rekha starred opposite Vinod Mehra with whom she was reportedly married but the union was later refuted by the diva.

The film marked Rekha and Vinod's third collaboration after Elaan and Hawas. While portraying Aarti Chandra, a vulnerable and traumatized gang-rape victim in Ghar, Rekha started taking acting seriously. In a throwback interview, the ageless diva had said it was the rape scene in the film which shook her from within.

Ghar - the film that changed Rekha's perspective towards acting

The film nudged Rekha in a direction where acting was no more a burden for her. There is no denying that Rekha is one among the most gorgeous screen actor Hindi film industry has had produced. However, more than her beauty, she will always be remembered for her powerhouse performances. The National Award-winning actor turns 65 today. On her birthday, ETV Bharat Sitara wishes Rekha a very content and fabulous year ahead!