Hyderabad: As per the recent reports, it is being said that Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child with husband Karan Singh Grover, six years after their marriage. Although the couple has not made an official announcement yet, if reports are to be believed, Bipasha Basu is all set to join B-town's mommy club.

For unversed, Bipasha started dating Karan in 2015, after they met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's horror movie 'Alone'. The couple got married a year later on April 30, 2016.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in a mini-series 'Dangerous', while Karan appeared in web series 'Quabool Hai 2.0'.