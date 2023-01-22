Mumbai: Indeed reality shows can help in making a career in showbiz and it seems it holds true for Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as superstar Salman Khan has expressed his desire to work with her.

In an episode of the controversial show, Salman shared that Priyanka is heroine material and he may work with her in future. Salman even made former contestant Sajid Khan praise her as the filmmaker was present on the show with Abdu Rozik. Praising aside, Salman has also blasted Priyanka on the show. Earlier, Khan had condemned Priyanka for her biased and unfair behaviour inside the house. Salman even mocked Priyanka for thinking she was above the rest of the housemates.

For unversed, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the leading face of Colors TV's romantic serial Udariyaan. She has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram. She has also starred in shows like Gathbandhan (2019) and Kandy Twist (2019).

Salamn will be introducing Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill with his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The superstar has also launched actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Khan Iqbal, Athiya Shetty, Suraj Pancholi and Pranutan Bahl under his production banner Salman Khan films.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, too, has bagged a movie after being a part of the controversial reality show. Nimrit has been signed for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming sequel to the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. To promote their upcoming movie LSD 2, Ekta and Dibakar Banerjee entered the Bigg Boss house. They disclosed that LSD 2, is based on a reality show similar to Bigg Boss.