Hyderabad (Telangana): Excitement around Don 3 refuses to die even after the makers took more than a decade to come up with the third installment of the hit franchise. While the makers have not announced the commencement of pre-production on Don 3, Amitabh Bachchan's recent social media post apparently hints at the biggest crossover in Bollywood.

Reports are going rife about Big B and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space in Farhan Akhtar directorial Don 3. The buzz around Don 3 spread like wild fire after Big went down his memory lane and shared a throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and himself. In the picture, the megastar can be seen signing up the vintage poster of his action thriller film Don, while SRK looks upon.

Sharing the throwback picture, the actor captioned, ".... and ... errr ... continuing in the same vein .. DON". Soon after the post was shared by the actor, fans started to assume that this might be the biggest crossover in the history of Bollywood as they could see both on-screen Don's together, and the fans swamped the comment section with excitement.

Recently, there were rumours that director Farhan Akhtar, who announced his upcoming film Jee Le Zara starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif has kept the film on the back burner and is currently working on a new project. The megastar's post then fuelled up the speculations that the Dil Chahta Hai director is working on the much-anticipated film Don 3 for which the fans have been waiting for a very long time.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan had worked together many times in the films like Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and will also be seen in the forthcoming film Brahmastra. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don and Don 2 starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. An official announcement of Don 3 is still awaited and fans are eagerly waiting to see King Khan in the Don avatar once again.

