Hyderabad (Telangana): T-Series head-honcho Bhushan Kumar is on cloud nine with the success of his latest venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 headlined by Kartik Aaryan. Following the humungous box office success of the film, Bhushan gifted a swanky new car worth over Rs 3 crore to Kartik.

On Friday, Kartik took to social media to share pictures with Bhushan and the luxury car. Sharing the images, Kartik wrote a caption laced with his signature humour. The actor also revealed that the orange colour car is India’s first McLaren GT. "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi 🍜🚗 Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha ❤️ India’s 1st McLaren Gt ."

The actor is all set to reunite with Bhushan Kumar for one of the highly anticipated movies of the year Shehzada. Hoping for the success of their next outing, Kartik wrote, "Agla gift Private jet sir 😂 #Gratitude 🙏🏻." Kartik's association with T-Series goes back to 2018 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The duo reunited for Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019 before returning with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

