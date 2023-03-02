Hyderabad: Director Anees Bazmee, actor Kartik Aaryan and Producer Bhushan Kumar are all set to reunite for the third instalment of the hit franchise "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". Produced by the banner T-Series, the sequel was announced on Wednesday evening. The horror comedy billed as a "family entertainer", will be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.

"After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of ‘haveli’ will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise," the makers announced in a press note.

T-Series also shared an announcement teaser where Kartik Aryan's character says in Hindi, 'Did you think the story was over? Doors are shut so that they can be opened one day." The scene then cuts to Aryan sitting on a rocking chair in a dark room and singing 'Aami je Tomar'. "Main atmaon se sirf baat nahi karta. Aatmaen mere andar aa bhi jaati hain" (I don't just talk to spirits, sometimes they possess me too), his character teases.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Anees Bazmee, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022. Amassing over Rs 250 crore in the box office collection, the film skyrocketed Aaryan's career to stardom and he was praised by the audiences for his character "Rooh Baba'. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani. (With Agency Inputs)