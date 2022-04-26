Hyderabad (Telangana): Taking his fans' excitement and curiosity a notch higher, actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with the trailer of his upcoming horror-comedy drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Launched on Tuesday, the trailer looks hilarious with Kartik stepping into Akshay Kumar's shoes.

Filled with secrets and mystery, the just-released trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is laced with Anees Bazmee's signature humour and one-liners. Going by the trailer, the film is set in familiar premises but it will be interesting to see how Kartik's comic timing elevates the film. While the film is Kartik's first attempt at horror-comedy, it will be Kiara's comeback to the genre after 2020 release Laxmii.

Also featuring Tabu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release in cinemas on May 20.