The teaser of Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' was released on Thursday. The teaser was shared by Kartik Aryan on his social media. The movie is set to release in the theaters on 22 May 2022. The film was supposed to be released on March 25, but was postponed due to some reasons.

Sharing the teaser, Kartik wrote, 'Rooh Baba is coming, Manjulika be careful'. Kartik can be seen wearing a black outfit. In the 53-second video, Kartik Aryans' 'Baba' avatar can be seen, with Rajpal Yadav walking beside him. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Manjulika.

The film is a horror comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, who has previously worked on movies like 'Ready' and 'Welcome'. Also featuring Tabu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The film also featured Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.

