Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has minted Rs 14.11 crore at the box office making it actor Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening. Kangana has sent out congratulatory message to team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 despite her film Dhaakad opened to lukewarm response.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared that the film marks a miles stone in Kartik's life. He wrote: "'BB2' IS KARTIK AARYAN'S BIGGEST OPENER... #KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz... 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ? 14.11 cr 2020: #LoveAajKal ? 12.40 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh ? 9.10 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi ? 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 ? 6.80 cr."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also broken the first day record of films such as Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film marks the first collaboration between Bazmee, who is known for giving hit comedy films such as Welcome, No Entry and Ready, with Kartik, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Kanagna, whose film Dhaakad also released on the same date as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has congratulated Kartik, Kiara and the entire team for the film's impressive opening numbers. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at Hindi box office...congratulations to the entire team of the film." She also tagged Kartik and Kiara on her post.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

