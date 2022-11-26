Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya has received a thumbs-up from the audience and critics. The film saw a great opening at the box office on release day. On Saturday, the makers took to social media to share opening day numbers for Bhediya.

As per makers, Bhediya raked in Rs 12.06 crore gross worldwide at the box office on Friday. The film has seemingly managed to find its audience while Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer suspense thriller Drishyam 2 continues to dominate the box office.

Bhediya is a horror comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It features Varun and Kriti in lead roles. Set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, the story revolves around a man Bhaskar (played by Varun) and there is a twist in the story when he is bit by a wolf one night due to which he gets some special powers and can turn into a werewolf on full moon nights. As Bhaskar and his ragtag buddies try to find answers, a series of twists, turns and laughs ensue.

The horror-comedy drama marked Varun star Kriti's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale and 2019 Kalank. The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, was released in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, coming up next for Varun is director Nitesh Tiwari's next Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, has action thriller film Ganpath -Part:1 opposite Tiger Shroff, a pan-India film Adipurush along with south actor Prabhas, and a family entertainer film Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.