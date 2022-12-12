Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone look breathtakingly stunning in Pathaan song Behsaram Rang. The first song from the upcoming spy-thriller was unveiled on Monday.

SRK, who plays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in Pathaan, is presented as the king of cool in the song. Meanwhile, Deepika is nothing less than a femme fatal in the song composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Besharam Rang is penned by Rakesh Kumar Pal, known mononymously as Kumaar and Vishal Dadlani. The song is crooned by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Shekhar.

Talking about SRK's prep for the film, director Siddharth Anand had earlier said, "SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan".

READ | SRK seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple ahead of Pathaan release

About the pairing of SRK and Deepika, Anand said, "His chemistry with Deepika in the song is infectious. They are considered one of the all-time biggest on-screen jodis in the history of Hindi cinema, given their massive blockbusters, and this song presents them to their fans and audiences in a way that they have never seen before on screen. I am eagerly awaiting to see the reaction of people when the song drops tomorrow!"

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan also stars John Abraham and will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.