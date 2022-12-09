Hyderabad: Besharam Rang song from Pathaan will be the first track to be out from the film's album. Shah Rukh Khan on Friday took to social media to share the release date of Besharam Rang song. The poster of the song features film's leading lady Deepika Padukone in a glamorous avatar.

Breaking the norm, Pathaan makers have decided to treat the fans first with the film's music than releasing the much-anticipated trailer. Prior to the trailer launch - the audience will get to experience the two spectacular songs from the film followed by the trailer release in January.

The idea of releasing the music first is to further build the anticipation for the film's plot and cash in on the response to the film's music. Following the plan, King Khan took to Instagram to reveal the release date of the first song from his highly anticipated film Pathaan. The superstar shared a poster of Besharam Rang song featuring Deepika in a golden cutout monokini. The diva looks nothing less than a femme fatale in the latest picture.

Sharing Besharam Rang release date, SRK wrote, "#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on 12th December!" The song is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani while the lyrics are penned by Rakesh Kumar Pal, known mononymously as Kumaar and Vishal Dadlani. Beshram Rang is crooned by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Shekhar.

Meanwhile, Pathaan will bring SRK back on big screens after four years. The film also marks the 57-year-old actor's first step into the action arena. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.