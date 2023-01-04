Bahraich: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has advised the Director General of Police (DGP) to get the clippings of Pathaan movie song Besharam Rang, and other obscene contents, removed from the social media as it was having a 'detrimental impact on the psyche of adolescents'.

Using the powers given under the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, the Child Welfare Committee, Bahraich (bench of magistrate), has written to the DGP that it has taken a suo moto cognizance of obscene contents, including the Besharam Rang song, being circulated on social media.

In the letter sent to the DGP, Bahraich CWC President Satish Kumar Srivastava and four-member bench consisting of Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra said that smart mobile phones had been provided to the teenagers by the Uttar Pradesh government for their all-round development and they cannot be stopped from watching easily available contents. In such a situation, it is necessary for their best interest that obscene content should be removed from social media, the letter says.

Meanwhile, days after a Delhi-based advocate filed a complaint with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for a music video for hurting religious sentiments, CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi asked the makers of Pathaan to make certain changes in the film and songs, and submit a revised version before its theatrical release.

Earlier, seers from Ayodhya also waded into the controversy over Pathaan. Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni, has said that he would even go to the extent of burning Shah Rukh Khan alive if he ever met him. Paramhans Acharya added that the saffron colour has been insulted in the Besharam Rang song.

After the song Besharam Rang was released, #BoycottPathaan started trending on Twitter as many objected to Deepika donning a saffron bikini in the song. The film is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. (With agency inputs)