Mumbai: Besharam Rang, the first track from Pathaan, which raised the temperature on Internet as soon as it was released. And if you think that the Deepika Padukone and SRK chemistry was the only reason behind it, well then, you would be mistaken. The lady behind the song and many more such songs is ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Recently, Vaibhavi opened up about working with Deepika on this song.

The song was released on Monday, which is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy track showcases the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The music video begins with visuals of Deepika in a golden monokini jump and grooving to lyrics. We can see SRK in a beach shirt. He sports a man-bun in the video.

Vaibhavi Merchant, who is known to present the hottest versions of leading ladies on screen - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Kajra Re' from Bunty Aur Babli, Katrina Kaif in Kamli from Dhoom 3 to the scintillating Deepika in Besharam Rang. She shared the experience of doing the first song with Deepika and how she made it special with her choreography.

She went all out in making Deepika look the hottest heroine that India has ever seen on screen. Vaibhavi also said she was surprised to see how comfortable Deepika was with her body and dance moves in the song.

She says, "I wanted to go all out to present her in a way that she has never been presented before. I must give it to Shaleena Nathani for the costumes. Deepika has a great rapport with her and I was pleasantly surprised to see her being so comfortable in her own skin. She owns the song and she is looking gorgeous in every frame," Vaibhavi said.

She added, "Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in Besharam Rang. She had an entire crew - dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena. I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she's like, yeah, she's cool to wear this, she's cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot. Because I was like, I can't make her wear those costumes and make her do steps in a way that we usually shoot songs."

Besharam Rang was shot in Spain's most gorgeous coastal towns Mallorca, Cadiz and Jerez. Shah Rukh Khan portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the upcoming action-thriller film, which is set to release on January 25, 2023, in three languages.

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.