Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that her pictures outside the gym bother her the most. The actor said that being perceived as 'vulgar' surely causes worry and she is not someone who can neglect the chatter around her image on social media.

Janvhi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. During the promotional spree, Janhvi, who is having her second film heading to OTT release after Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has revealed that her image on social media bothers her to some extent but she considers that it is a small price that she has to pay a public figure.

Talking to a webloid, Janhvi admitted worrying about being photographed in a particular way. The 25-year-old said, "For some reason, the gym is where people see me the most. Some days I just want to look comfortable and not care about if ‘this is going to look vulgar’ if the photo is taken at a certain angle."

The actor said that she doesn't care if someone thinks she is pretty or hot, she cares if someone thinks that she looks vulgar. elaborating further, Kapoor said, "I don’t think that any girl steps out with the intention of looking vulgar. Sometimes you get photographed in a certain way or people perceive you in a certain way and they character assassinate you, even though you make choices based on your comfort. That bothers me. It’s a small price to pay."

Talking about Good Luck Jerry, the trailer of the film has managed to grab eyeballs for its interesting look and feel. The film is said to be an official Hindi remake of a Tamil feature film Kolamaavu Kokila which starred south actress Nayanthara in the lead role.

Apart from Janhvi, the film also casts Hindi Medium actor Deepak Dobriyal and Baby actor Sushant Singh in prominent roles. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Dhadak actor will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's next social comedy film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. They have recently wrapped up their film shoot in Poland. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.