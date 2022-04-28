New Delhi: As Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone was announced as a jury member for the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night, she will be joining the list of Indian celebs that have previously been graced with the honour. Globally known as one of the oldest and most prestigious film festivals, some of the best movies of the year slate their world premiere for Cannes.

Indian films and talents have also been well recognized by the festival and even before Deepika some of the prominent names from India have been called up to serve on the Cannes Jury. Let's have a look at some Bollywood stars who've served as jury members at Cannes over the years.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Debuting at Cannes in 2002 with Shekhar Kapur for a special screening of her film 'Devdas', Aishwarya was the first Indian female actor who made it to the jury in 2003. Over the years, she has remained one Indian who has been a regular at the Cannes Red Carpet.

This veteran star was one of the International Competition's jury members in 2009. One of the most accomplished actors that Indian cinema has seen, Sharmila Tagore's film 'Devi', directed by Satyajit Ray, was nominated for the feature film category in 1962.

Balan, who created a niche for herself in Bollywood by doing women-centric roles at a time when women didn't get three-dimensional leading roles in the mainstream Hindi industry, had served as a jury member at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

The 'Mr. India' director, known in the West for directing Elizabeth films, was invited for jury duty at the Cannes festival in 2010. Back in 1994, his internationally acclaimed film 'Bandit Queen; was presented at the same festival.

A filmmaker and producer, Mira Nair, served as a jury member of the Cannes Film Festival in 1990. Later, at the 1988 edition of the festival, her film 'Salaam Bombay' won the Audience Award. Most movies by her are designed on Indian grounds to appeal to the international audience.

