Delhi : Very rarely are some movies that are produced creates a long-lasting impact on the audience and inspires them. One such short film that has been successful in doing so is the recently released Pralhad, a 33 minute short film based on the life of Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, the Founder of Finolex. Based on the autobiography (There's No Such Thing as a Self-Made), the movie was released on YouTube channel Humara Movie. Prior to the official release, the short film ‘Pralhad’ has garnered widespread appreciation and recognition at 22 prestigious film festivals like Moscow International Film Festival, London Film and Television Festival, and Prague International Film Festival.

Pralhad, released on September 1st, has an ensemble cast with a strong gripping storyline that inspires people to go out and explore the immense possibilities of life. Produced by Schbang Motion Pictures Productions, Pralhad beautifully portrays the entrepreneurial journey of a common man who started his journey with 10 Rupees and went onto create a business empire worth 10,000 crores rupees. The Laakhon me Ek fame, Ritvik Sahore is the central character of the movie who plays the character of Finolex Founder Late Shri P. Chhabria and he, without a doubt, has done a terrific job. The other casts of Pralhad includes prominent star casts like Aabid Shamim, Annapurna Soni, and Chinamay Das in supporting roles.

The movie is creating a stride in the realm of short film due to its amazing direction and narration. The same can be testified by the fact that as soon as the movie was released on the popular video-streaming platform ‘YouTube,’ #CelebratingPralhad started trending on Twitter. Sayan Mukherjee, the writer and director of Pralhad, has magnificently penned down the script and he did proper justice in his capacity as the director of the short movie. Debashis Remy Dalai, the DOP, has shot some of the most interesting scenes that make the audience want more. The dialogues by Asad Hussian are power-packed and are bound to resonate with the movie-buffs.

Late Shri Pralhad Chhabria, on whom the movie is based, was a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist who was credited for not just building a business empire like Finolex but also for his noble activities. Shri Pralhad was the founder of Mukul Madhav Foundation, the Hope Foundation, and the Research Center. These organisations work in the areas of health care, education, and social welfare for the less fortunate. Apart from this, he also launched the engineering schools Finolex Academy of Management & Technology in Ratnagiri, the Mukul Madhav Vidyalaya in Ratnagiri, and the International Institute of Information Technology in Hinjawadi, Pune, Maharashtra.

Pralhad P. Chhabria's focus on superior engineering and his ability to build relationships with people across the board, coupled with his iron grip on numbers, has made 'Finolex' one of the most respectable names in the Indian Industry. With over 900 dealers and 21,000 retail touch points, the late Founder built an empire thriving today to serve consumers who swear by Finolex's products. Moreover, the continuous investments by the company to enrich its value chain and increase technological prowess keep the company ready to dominate the future and continue its contribution to the Indian economy. Finolex Industries Limited, founded by the late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, has been India's leading PVC pipes and fittings producer for more than 40 years. (Advertorial)