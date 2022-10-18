Mumbai: If we come to think of skilled dancers in Bollywood, Nora Fatehi is considered one of the names among them. Her performances in many films and live shows have proven this time and again and won many hearts with her best dance moves.

Nora Fatehi, the judge of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja', is in trouble recently as her live performance has been banned. Actually, Nora Fatehi was supposed to perform at an event being held in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. However, she has not been allowed to attend the event and a strange reason has been given for canceling the performance. The Bangladesh government is said to have done this to save their dollars.

On Monday, the Ministry of Culture of Bangladesh issued a notice. The notice reads that "In view of the global situation, Nora has been barred from performing at the event for the purpose of maintaining Foreign Exchange Reserves". However, Nora's fans from Bangladesh are confused after hearing the news.

The actress was invited to dance at an event organized by the Women's Leadership Corporation. Along with this, she was also sent an invitation to present an award there. But, meanwhile, the Culture Ministry has banned Nora's Bangladesh tour, citing the Central Bank's restrictions on dollar payments amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves.