Mumbai: Late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's son Babil on Sunday turned showstopper for fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI here. The show, which presented Sachdeva's collection titled The People of Tomorrow, also marks Babil's runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week.

Walking for the Delhi-based designer, Babil said, "It is a huge opportunity for me to be show-stopping for such a reputed designer's collection. I love his style and I am thrilled and nervous."

"I'm all for sustainable fashion and this collection as well as the fashion week is primed to promote it in a big way," the budding actor said in a statement. Babil wore a quirky and oversized printed jacket teamed with a pullover top and straight-fit pants. His look was rounded off neatly with a back-swept hairdo and a clean-shaven look and lace-up sneakers.

Babil is set to make his feature film debut with the upcoming Netflix film Qala, directed by Anvita Dutt. He also has YRF Entertainment's web series The Railway Men in the pipeline. Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI closed on Sunday.