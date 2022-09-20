Hyderabad (Telangana): The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G unveiled films trailer on September 20. Doctor G features Ayushmann in the role of a medical student. Stepping into the shoes of a male gynaecologist, the Doctor G trailer gives us a sneak-peek into the chaotic world of Ayushmann's medical journey to becoming a Gynaecologist.

A medical campus comedy-drama, Doctor G is about the hilarious struggles of Dr. Uday Gupta played by Ayushmann, who wanted to specialise in Orthopaedic, but is stuck in an all-female class of Gynaecology. Will he change his department, or will the department change him? For the answer, audience will have to wait for the film to release.

Ayushmann and Rakul aside, Doctor G cast includes Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann's mother in prominent roles.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film will hit the screens on October 14. Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap. Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance.