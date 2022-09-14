Mumbai (Maharashtra): As Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 38th birthday today, his wife Tahira Kashyap and brother Aparshakti Khurana dropped pictures of an intimate birthday celebration on social media. Taking to his Instagram stories, Aparshakti gave a glimpse of his brother's birthday celebration while Tahira went all mushy on Ayushmann's birthday.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Ayush Bhaiyaaa," with a heart emoji. In the picture, the birthday boy was dressed in a black vest that he paired with black joggers. On the other hand, his lady love was seen wearing a baby pink dress.

Aparshakti Khurana dropped a picture of Ayushmann's birthday celebration

Tahira cutely looked at his hubby while Ayushmann struck a pose for a camera. In front of them, there could be seen yummy cake. Tahira too took to social media to share a mushy post for Ayushmann on his birthday. Sharing a throwback image, Tahira wished Ayushmann on birthday and wrote, "Soulmate. Always by your side ♾❤️ Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho💫."

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor (2012), a film set against the background of sperm donation and infertility, themes that are often seen as taboos in Indian society. The film was highly appreciated, and so were Ayushmann's acting and singing skills.

From then on, he chose to be a part of and constantly handpicked such content films that stand out and spread a positive message to society. Some of these social-comedies include Shubh Mangal Savdhaan (2017) based on erectile dysfunction, Badhaai Ho (2018) which revolved around the normalisation of sex and pregnancies in middle-aged or elderly couples, and Article 15 (2019) which was based on caste and gender issues in India.

Ayushmann has enthralled fans with soulful songs such as Paani Da Rang, Nazm Nazm, Saadi Galli Aaja, Mitti Di Khushboo, and Chan Kitthan over the years.

Meanwhile, the Article 15 actor will be next seen in an action film An Action Hero alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, which is slated to release on December 2, 2022. Helmed by debutant Anirudh Iyer. Ayushmann will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G.