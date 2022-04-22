Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming film An Action Hero is set for release on December 2, 2022. Produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's banner Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, An Action Hero is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai's two movies --- Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) and Zero (2018). An Action Hero went on floors in January this year.

Speaking about the release, director Anirudh Iyer said: "Bringing alive our vision for An Action Hero with Ayushmann and Jaideep has been a blast. Both are brilliant performers and our schedules so far have been quite productive. I am happy with the outcome so far and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!"

Producer Aanand L Rai said that he is happy to have two of his "favourite actors Ayushman and Jaideep in this thrilling journey of An Action Hero". The film went on floors in January 2022 with its London schedule. Recently, Jaideep has wrapped up shoot for the film. Speaking about the film's release date announcement, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The entire An Action Hero team has put in a lot of hard work into making this happen."

(With agency inputs)