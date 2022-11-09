Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming film An Action Hero is set for release on December 2, 2022. As the release date inches closer, the makes amps up promotions. On Wednesday, Ayushmann took to social media to unveil new poster of An Action Hero. The actor also revealed when An Action Hero trailer in releasing.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a new poster from An Action Hero. Bruised and battered, the National Award-winning actor looks intense in the new poster. Sharing An Action Hero poster, Khurrana wrote, "Phata poster aur nikla ACTION HERO! 💪🏻Ladne ki acting toh kar li, kya asliyat mein lad paaunga?"

The actor also informed his fans that November 11 is the date when An Action Hero trailer will hit online space. Featuring an artist's journey, both in front and behind the lens, the Anirudh Iyer directorial is set to enthral the audience with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares new poster of Action Hero, trailer to be out on this date

Speaking about the film, director Anirudh had earlier said: "Bringing alive our vision for An Action Hero with Ayushmann and Jaideep has been a blast. Both are brilliant performers and our schedules so far have been quite productive. I am happy with the outcome so far and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!"

The film went on floors in January 2022 with its London schedule. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present An Action Hero, a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.