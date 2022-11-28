Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday greeted his fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat. The actor is seemingly one of SRK's millions of fans. His gesture won him love from the hardcore admirers of King Khan who wished him well.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a picture which he captioned, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian." In the picture, the Dream Girl actor could be seen looking towards SRK's bungalow and his fans gathered around his car. The image is as endearing as Ayushmann's gesture.

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "Srkians for life," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Love from SRK fan.

Khurrana has always maintained that his journey is very much inspired by Shah Rukh's personality, charm and the kind of impact he has on the youth. "He's my icon," he had once said. "He has impacted me in life. I studied mass communication because of Shah Rukh Khan. I wanted to be an actor, I took my studies seriously, I topped in my college because of him," he said in a throwback interview.

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana on boycott trend: An Action Hero has glimpse of how vulnerable a superstar could be

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is currently busy promoting his upcoming quirky thriller film An Action Hero which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. Recently, the makers unveiled the item number Aap Jaisa Koi which featured Bollywood diva Malaika Arora along with Ayushmann and gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and marks the Bala actor's first action-packed film of his career. Apart from that, he will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is all set to hit the big screens in June 2023.