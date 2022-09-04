Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ahead of the release of Brahmastra, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the film showing how the lead cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt performed intense action scenes using technology.

The video begins with the couple Ranbir-Alia preparing for some action sequences followed by Ranbir fighting with some stunt performers and running on a treadmill in front of a blue screen. A shot then shows Alia and him practicing a stunt before the two sat in a car suspended and revolving up in the air for a shot.

We can also see Big B performing a scene with his sword. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, too, marked their presence in the BTS video. Sharing the particular video on his Instagram account, Ayan wrote, "Where Spirituality meets TECHNOLOGY...5 DAYS TO GO. Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmastra - finally finished, polished, and ready for its audience."

"Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen! Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology! (and hanging out with blue screens!)," wrote Ayan sharing Brahmastra BTS.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film will arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Bringing Ranbir and Alia together for the first time on screen, Brahmastra is among highly anticipated films releasing this year.