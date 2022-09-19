Mumbai (Maharashtra): Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji is currently riding high on the mega box-office success of the film. And while there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the next part of the trilogy series, Ayan has confirmed that he has started working on it! Ayan took to his Instagram to thank the audience for the love they gave to the film and further revealed that he is back to work.

He wrote, "I didn't think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it...!

Brahmastra crossed INR 300 crores (gross) worldwide on Monday and to celebrate the milestone, Ayan wrote, "BRAHMASTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv) putting out some good pure energy for...What the Film has achieved so far!"

He added, "the Journey will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!!" He also wrote, "All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we're definitely going to use in our Future!)... For all this... Thank you"

READ | Alia Bhatt reacts to Brahmastra receiving mixed reviews

As mentioned above, Brahmastra continues a successful run at the box office. Earlier this month, Ayan also revealed that all the unreleased songs from the film would be out in Dussehra this year. Ayan took to his Instagram and wrote, "Some News on The Music Album Of Brahmastra. There is a lot of Music in the movie which we haven't released, yet. Like... Rasiya... our Shiva Theme... other versions of our Main Songs... other Themes...The main reason is that we needed to focus on finishing the movie pre-release, and couldn't do justice to launching these tracks properly."

Brahmastra Part 2: Dev is said to feature Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. While the makers haven't confirmed casting Ranveer and Deepika in Brahmastra 2, a senior film critic has confirmed the same.