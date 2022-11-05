Mumbai: It's actor Athiya Shetty's birthday today and she has received an adorable wish from her father Suniel Shetty on social media. Taking to Instagram, Suniel dropped a stunning selfie with his daughter. In the image, the father-daughter duo is seen flashing their million-dollar smile.

The 90s action star took to Instagram to wish his daughter as she turned 30 today. "Happy happy birthday my LIFE. @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat," he captioned the post.

Suniel's post for Athiya has garnered several likes and comments. Athiya commented "Love You" with a heart. "Happy birthday @athiyashetty Have a fab year ahead," actor Sonu Sood commented. Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. "Happy birthday my dear," actor Sanjay Kapoor commented.

For unversed, Suniel, who is married to Mana Shetty, has two kids with her - Athiya and Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is all set to be seen in Dharavi Bank. The show, directed by Samit Kakkad, also stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role.

Speaking of Athiya, made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform a few months ago and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's Hero along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. She has also been in limelight over her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul.

Athiya and KL Rahul are reportedly set to marry in January next year and the wedding will take place in Maharashtra. The two have been dating since a long while and the actor was also seen with KL on a few tours of India.