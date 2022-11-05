Mumbai: Team India vice-captain KL Rahul had a special birthday wish for Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, and social media cannot get enough of the heartfelt post. As Athiya turned a year older today, Rahul, who is in Australia for T20 World Cup, shared a love-filled post for his ladylove.

Wishing Athiya, Rahul a set of three pictures with her on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "Happy birthday to my 🤡". He further wrote, "You make everything better ❤️." Athiya was quick to respond with "I Love you," on Rahul's comment section.

Last month, Athiya was extremely happy as her boyfriend scored a half-century during the ongoing first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at PCA Stadium in Mohali. Rahul scored 55 runs off just 35 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 sixes. The right-handed batter smashed three massive sixes as he tore into Australia's bowling. Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared KL Rahul's picture and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with KL on a few tours of India. Athiya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.

The couple will reportedly take the plunge early next year. If reports are to be believed, Athiya and Rahul will tie the knot in January in Maharashtra.