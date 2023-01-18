Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to enter wedlock is known. The lovebirds will be tying the knot at Athiya's actor father Suniel Shetty's sprawling bungalow in Khandala, Maharashtra. Ahead of their Khandala wedding, KL Rahul's residence in Mumbai was all decked up with lights.

The wedding festivities have seemingly kickstarted at KL Rahul's place. While the couple is said to be married in an intimate ceremony on January 23, the families are yet to confirm the same. Rumours about Athiya and Rahul's wedding have been rife since late last year. The couple, however, downplayed the buzz around their personal life.

If reports are to be believed, the intimate wedding will be marked by a few biggies from the film and cricket world. The guest list reportedly includes names like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli from the sports world while superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar may also mark their presence to bless the couple. Another name that is also being heard if of Jackie Shroff.

Though it will be intimate affair, the family are not in a mood to keep away from extravagant weddings. Athiya and Rahul's wedding is said to be a three day long affair. The pre-wedding rituals are said to be taking place at Khandala on January 21.

thiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Groom-to-be's home decked up with lights - watch video

Athiya and Rahul have been in relationship for few years and made it official in 2021. The couple have been spotted together mostly at airport when Athiya accompanied the cricketer when he was touring. On the other hand, Rahul made sure that he attends the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap in 2021. He happily posed with the Shettys at Tadap screening.

Last September, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources had confirmed Athiya-Rahul wedding. Last month, when news of cricketer’s request for personal leave got approved by the BCCI netizens were convinced that reason behind Rahul’s reported leaves in the first week of January 2023 is for his wedding with Athiya.