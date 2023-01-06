Hyderabad: It's been over a year since speculations around Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are doing rounds. The couple has never addressed the rumours, but the buzz around Athiya and KL Rahul wedding seemingly refuse to die.

According to the latest reports, Athiya and KL Rahul are all set to get married at the bride-to-be's father Suniel Shetty's bungalow in Khandala, Maharashtra. The families from both sides are yet to respond, reports suggest that the duo will exchange vows at Shetty's hillside abode.

While the wedding is said to be an intimate affair, Shetty and Rahul’s family are planning for a grand reception later in Mumbai. For Athiya and Rahul's reception in April, the families are planning to send out invites to the who’s who of entertainment and sports fields. As cricket and Bollywood are referred as the twin engines of the Indian entertainment industry, the celebrity galore from both fields is a given at Athiya and Rahul's reception.

For unversed, Athiya and Rahul are dating for a couple of years now. The duo made their relationship official in 2021. Confirming the dating rumours, KL Rahul had back then taken to social media to wish his ladylove on her birthday. Ever since then, the two are inseparable.

Athiya was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India and accompanied him when he underwent surgery for a sports hernia in Germany last July. The duo keeps sharing pictures on social media from the parties and holidays that they enjoy together.

On the work front, Athiya made her acting debut in Salman Khan-backed Hero along with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya also debuted on YouTube last November. She launched her channel where she has amassed a following of 58,200.