Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, who has been dating K.L. Rahul, captain of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of Indian national team for more than three years, is reportedly set to tie the knot with him soon.

For the past few days, speculations are spreading around the corner that the Mubarkaan actor is planning to get married to her long-time boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. While the couple and families from both sides are yet to make an official announcement, the latest reports hint that the couple might follow Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's path for their big day and ditch the destination wedding.

According to the latest reports, Athiya and Rahul will be tying the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow, Jahaan. Athiya and KL Rahul wedding is going to be an intimate affair. At the Khandala bungalow of Shettys', the duo is said to be tying the knot in the presence of their near and dear ones.

Speaking of the lovebirds Rahul and Athiya, the couple made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap. The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery.

READ | Athiya Shetty moving in with beau KL Rahul? Here's what she has to say

Meanwhile, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya, recently made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's Hero along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actor is yet to announce her upcoming projects.