Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and star Indian batter KL Rahul are all set to marry but not this year. Contrary to viral reports of Athiya and Rahul wedding taking place later this year, the couple will be entering wedlock next year.

According to BCCI sources, KL Rahul is set to marry his long-time girlfriend in January next year and the wedding will take place in Maharashtra. "KL informed me a few days back that he will marry Athiya next year. After that, a close family member from the girl's side also told me the same. After the T20 World Cup, the team will go for New Zealand tour and after this, the wedding will take place in Maharashtra," said a BCCI source to a newswire.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating since a long while and the actor was also seen with KL on a few tours of India. Athiya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who has also confirmed their relationship many times. Earlier, reports suggested that the couple will be tying the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow, Jahaan.

Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie Tadap. The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery.

On the work front, Athiya is yet to announce her upcoming project after 2019 released Motichoor Chaknachoor. While KL Rahul is currently a part of Team India during the Asia Cup 2022.