Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the long list of cricketers and Bollywood actresses tying the knot, a new name has been added. Actor Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married recently in a private ceremony at the former's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple made their first visit to Baba Mahakal in Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain post their marriage.

The celebrity couple paid their obeisance to Lord Shiva on Saturday. They were guided to the sanctum sanctorum to worship Baba Mahakal by the priest present there. Athiya and KL Rahul followed all rituals and performed arti at the temple. KL Rahul is in Madhya Pradesh for his cricket commitments. For the temple visit, Athiya opted for a traditional look in a yellow saree. On the other hand, the star cricketer was seen wearing a dhoti. The actress had kept her hair open and had minimal makeup.

They sought the blessings of the lord with the guidance of the temple priest. The couple spent two hours here chanting hymns. According to the temple priest Ashish, KL Rahul wished for the Indian cricket team to perform well in the coming years.

Their marriage was the talk of the town. Athiya had opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings, while KL Rahul chose an off-white sherwani for the special day. On the work front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019) opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Next in line is a biopic of footballer Afshan Ashiq, wherein she will be playing the titular role.

