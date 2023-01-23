Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot in Khandala, Maharashtra on January 23. Suniel Shetty confirmed that the couple was finally hitched as he addressed the paparazzi post the intimate wedding. Sunil said the reception will take place post IPL. Apart from Suniel, his son Ahan Shetty was also seen distributing sweets to the paps outside.

The couple entered wedlock in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends at Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty's sprawling farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding was kept under wraps and guests were said to be following the no-phone policy as requested by the couple.

While the buzz around Athiya and Rahul's wedding reached a crescendo in the last few days, nothing was officially announced until Suniel spoke to the paparazzi on Sunday. Suniel gave the first official confirmation of the wedding from the family while interacting with the paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse for over two days. The 61-year-old actor said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko." The father of the bride then added, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you."

KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official in 2021. Back then, the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. The lovebirds have been dating for a while now and the actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.