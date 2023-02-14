Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is known for his romantic movies and those films earned helped SRK earn the 'King of Romance' epithet. Though his latest film Pathaan billed him as an action hero, SRK still remains the Bollywood Badshah when it comes to romance. In real life too, the superstar has had a whirlwind romance with then-girlfriend Gauri Khan who is now his wife for over three decades.

On Valentine's Day, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter and the superstar was bombarded with all sorts of questions. From revealing what was the first Valentine's Day gift that he gave to Gauri to what he would like to receive as a gift on Valentine's Day from his fans to the dreams he wants to realise in the future, SRK answered them all with a pinch wit and his signature humour.

Given the stature of the romantic hero that he is, fans were apparently eager to know what SRK's first gift to Gauri on Valentine's Day. His answer might disappoint many as King Khan did not give any fancy gift to Gauri on Valentine's Day. His choice was a pair of plastic earrings in pink colour. With the kind of influence he has on young people, it won't come as a surprise if guys take this light-on-pocket SRK-inspired Valentine's Day gift idea very seriously.

King Khan's Pathaan is loved by his fans all across the world. The superstar delivered a film that his hardcore admirers deserve. When asked, what would he like to get as a gift from his fans on Valentine's day, SRK said that his fans have already showered love on Pathaan and that is his cherished Valentine's Day gift.

When asked about things that aspires him and what he would like to accomplish in days to come, the 57-year-old superstar said the only thing that he hopes is to entertain his audience. He will be very much doing it as King Khan has two films coming up after Pathaan. He will be seen in Atlee Kumar's heist drama Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Both the films are releasing this year.